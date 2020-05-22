Crown Princess Mary’s son carries out rare engagement with dad

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s oldest son Prince Christian teamed up with his dad Crown Prince Frederik for a rare joint engagement this week. The father-son duo visited the Danish esports—form of competitive video gaming—team Astralis on Wednesday, May 20. The royals were on hand for the team’s training day in Copenhagen. Dressed in a red hoodie and dark pants, the 14-year-old future King participated in a series of exercises with Astralis players, including jumping rope and doing lunges with a medicine ball.

©Det Danske Kongehus All four of Crown Princess Mary’s children are back in school after being homeschooled during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Danish Royal House noted that mental health and physical health are “essential for athletes when they have to think clearly in competitions for a split second and analyze, communicate and respond under pressure.” While esports is competitive gaming, the palace stated that much of their preparation takes place away from computer screens and instead with physical trainers, sports psychologists and dietitians.

Astralis also shared photos from the royal visit on their respective page writing, “Today, we had the immense honour of meeting His Royal Highness Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Christian to talk about Astralis as well as physical and mental health in esports. #ToTheStars 🇩🇰.”