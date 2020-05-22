Like many boys his age, it appears Prince George is a fan of creepy crawlies. Kate Middleton seemingly revealed one of her oldest son’s latest interests while serving as a bingo caller with Prince William on Wednesday. The couple joined residents from the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff via video call, calling out numbers, including one that reminded the Duchess of her firstborn. “George would like this one. Five and five, snake’s alive,” she said. The Duke also made a silly call during the game, saying, “One and seven, dancing Queen.”

©Getty Images Kate Middleton seemingly revealed that her son George is interested in snakes

Following the game, the royal couple spoke with a resident named Joan. “How did we do at bingo? Was it okay?” William asked, to which she hilariously replied, “Yes very good. It wasn’t as good as it should’ve been.”

Before the bingo session, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with staff of the Shire Hall Care Home. The parents of three heard from members of the care team about the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges that they have faced as a result of the current pandemic. During the call William said, “If there’s hopefully some positivity that comes out of this horrendous time, it is that there’s a light shone on all of the wonderful things you all do and on the social care sector, and it allows people to acknowledge, respect and appreciate everything that you are doing.”