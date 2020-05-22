Two years after their fairy-tale nuptials, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their L.A. home with a Southern California favorite, Mexican food. According to BAZAAR.com, the couple dined on Mexican dishes and sipped on margaritas as they enjoyed “a low-key anniversary celebration.” The outlet reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a part of the day video chatting with friends and family members in addition to vendors who helped with their 2018 Windsor Castle ceremony and wedding receptions. “They all reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was,” a source told BAZAAR.com.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018

Following tradition—the second anniversary gift is traditionally cotton—Meghan and Harry reportedly exchanged cotton-based presents. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” a source told People magazine. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.” The source added, “This year, they both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.”

The Duke and Duchess took Tuesday, May 19, off to spend their anniversary with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison . “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source revealed to BAZAAR at the time. “They’re not going to be doing any work and have made sure there are no meetings or calls in the diary.” Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March, have reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.