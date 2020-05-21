The newest photos of Sweden’s Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are un-bee-lievably cute! The Swedish Royal Court marked World Bee Day on Wednesday, May 20, by sharing images of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel ’s children. Estelle, eight, Oscar, four, and their mother were pictured in their protective beekeeping gear—complete with suits, hats and gloves—as they visited the beehives at Haga Palace. Alongside the images, the palace wrote, “Today it is world famous and around the world the importance of bee is being recognized for the planet.”

©Sara Friberg, The Royal Court of Sweden The Crown Princess family own bees and a dog named Rio

“Before #worldbeeday, the Crown Princess took Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar to the hives at Haga. There they learned more about bees and why they are important for our biodiversity. Humans rely on pollinators, such as bees and hops, to eventually be able to get food on the table,” the caption continued.

The hive at the palace was a gift to the Crown Princess couple from the Swedish Beekeeper’s National Association (Sveriges Biodlares Riksförbund) a decade ago. Bees aren’t the only animals the family owns. Crown Princess Victoria and her brood recently welcomed a new member to their family, a Cavapoo named Rio.