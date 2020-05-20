Prince George and Princess Charlotte were a part of the couple’s bridal party. Harry and Meghan’s respective godchildren—Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Jasper Dyer, Remi Litt, and Rylan Litt—as well as the Duchess’ best friend Jessica Mulroney’s children, Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, also had starring roles.

Since their royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become parents to one-year-old son Archie Harrison . The couple, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March, relocated to Meghan’s native Los Angeles earlier this year. The family of three has reportedly been staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Harry and the Suits alum celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday by taking the day off to spend with their son. “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source told BAZAAR.com. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.” Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sussexes planned on “hanging out together at home.”