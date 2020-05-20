This teenage Princess is heading to military school

Princess Elisabeth is heading to military school. The heir apparent to the Belgian throne will be attending the Koninklijke Militaire School (Royal Military Academy) in Brussels later this year. The Belgian Royal Palace announced the news on Wednesday with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, closes her education cycle at UWC Atlantic College on May 23. On August 31, 2020, she will join the Royal Military School (KMS) to undergo one-year training in social and military sciences. By joining the ERM, the Princess is part of a long tradition of the Royal Family.”

©Belgian Royal Palace The future Queen of Belgium will be attending a military academy later this year

The Elisabeth’s future school also shared the news on their website, revealing that the 18-year-old Princess will be studying in the 160th promotion Social and Military Sciences (SSMW). The academy added, “The students of the Royal Military School are delighted with the arrival of our Belgian crown princess and give her a warm welcome. Teachers, professors and ERM staff will also do their utmost to give it an enriching academic year.”

Elisabeth, who studied for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, is the oldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s children. The Princess is following in her father’s footsteps. King Philippe, 60, studied at the academy in the 118th promotion Toutes Armes from 1978 to 1981. Back in 2018, the Belgian monarch reflected on his time at the military academy while visiting West Point Military Academy in the states. In a speech, the King said, “Seeing you all gathered here today brings back great memories of my time at the Royal Military Academy of Belgium. And of the pride I felt when I completed my fighter pilot and paratrooper training, nearly forty years ago. Just before studying for two years in the United States. So I know what you sometimes have to endure - and also how it makes you grow.”