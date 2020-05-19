German Prince killed in motorcycle accident

A German Prince was tragically killed over the weekend. According to the news outlet Bild, Prince Otto of Hesse died on Sunday after he crashed his Ducati motorbike into a guardrail near Lindau on Lake Constance. Otto suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident. He was 55. “For reasons unknown until now, the driver lost control of his machine, started to roll and crashed into the guardrail,” a police report said (via Tz). A spokesperson told the German newspaper Tz that “excessive speed” could have caused the accident.

©Facebook/McDonalds Ingolstadt The German Prince was killed in a motorbike accident

The royal entrepreneur owned several McDonald’s. After his death, McDonald’s Ingolstadt shared a message on their social media page that read (translated from German), “Due to the current occasion we will not open our terraces for the time being! Everything stays as before, to go in the restaurant or via McDrive ... we ask for your understanding. Your McD Team Ingolstadt!”

The team thanked followers for their condolences adding, “Thank you for your words, we are all stunned and shocked ... The events have happened and we would give anything to be able to go back in time😔 .... we lost the best boss in the world, a great person who which responsible for ours has always had an open ear. The gap he leaves is huge, but we will do everything we can to keep the restaurants going and running on his behalf ... thanks for your sincere concern and support ❤❤❤.”