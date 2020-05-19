Kate Middleton and Prince William make their social media accounts more personal

Less than two weeks after giving Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s social media platforms an update with a new profile photo, Kensington Palace has made yet another major change to the royals’ accounts. The display names of both their Instagram and Twitter pages, which were launched in 2015, have been changed from “Kensington Palace” to “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” The personal change is similar to the display name—“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”—that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used for their now-defunct Sussex Royal account.

©The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Kensington Palace changed the display name on William and Kate’s social media accounts

Earlier this month, the Cambridge’s Twitter and Instagram pages were updated with a recent photo of the Duke and Duchess with their children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis . The image was taken outside their country home Anmer Hall in April as the royals clapped for carers during BBC’s The Big Night In .

Prior to the new photo, Kensington Palace had been using the family of five’s 2018 Christmas card picture, which was taken by Matt Porteous in Norfolk. The palace began using the photo for social media last spring after Meghan and Harry launched their personal account after splitting households from the Cambridges. Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former digital communications lead, David Watkins, began working for William and Kate’s social media team.

©Getty Images The Cambridges have updated both their display name and profile picture in recent weeks

Meghan and Harry shut down their Sussex Royal page and their website in March prior to officially stepping away from royal duties because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.” In their final Sussex Royal post, the pair penned, “While you may not see us here, the work continues.” Since saying goodbye to their account, the couple has continued to release videos through their patronages, like Smart Works and WellChild, and different organizations. For their son Archie Harrison ’s first birthday on May 6, Meghan and Harry shared a new video of their baby boy, which was posted on Save The Children UK’s page.