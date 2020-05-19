Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s son Archie Harrison might have gained a new playmate! It’s been revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s childhood friend and former Eton classmate Tom Inskip has become a father. According to The Mail on Sunday, Harry’s pal, who is known as Skippy, and his wife Lara Hughes-Young have welcomed a son named Albert. The Suits alum and Prince William ’s younger brother attended the couple’s wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica back in 2017 when they were dating. Over a year later, Tom and Lara were guests at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding. Like the Duke, Tom and his family live stateside in Washington, D.C.

©Getty Images Prince Harry‘s childhood friend Tom Inskip has welcomed his first child

While Lara and Tom are basking in the arrival of their first child, Meghan and Harry are celebrating two years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Less than a year after exchanging vows, the Duke and Duchess welcomed their son Archie, who turned one earlier this month. Since their fairy-tale nuptials, the Sussexes have stepped away from royal duties and are now residing in Meghan’s native Los Angeles. The family of three is reportedly staying at Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

©$credits

BAZAAR.com reports that Meghan and Harry are taking their anniversary off and will be spending the day with their son. “The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source told the outlet. “They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sussexes will be “hanging out together at home.” The source added, “But it will still be a lovely day.”