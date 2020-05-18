Another royal wedding postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only royal bride who has had to postpone her wedding due to the novel coronavirus. Because of the global health crisis, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and her American fiancé Matthew Kumar’s nuptials are now on hold too. According to reports, the Greek Royal House released a statement over the weekend revealing that the pair, who was set to tie the knot later this month on the Greek island of Spetses, will be postponing their nuptials as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Instagram The couple’s wedding has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Theodora is the daughter of former Queen Anne-Marie and King Constantine II of Greece. Back in November, the Greek Royal House announced the Princess’ engagement. “King Constantine and Anne-Maria have the special pleasure of announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter, Theodora, with Mr. Matthew Kumar,” a statement read.

Theodora, who starred on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, also shared the exciting news on her personal social media account. “Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt ♥️,” she penned. At the time, the Princess’ royal relatives celebrated her engagement with her brother Crown Prince Pavlos commenting: “So happy for you both 💑❤️👏🏻🇬🇷🇺🇸.” Meanwhile, Theodora’s niece Princess Olympia wrote, “BEST NEWS EVAAAAA” and sister-in-law Crown Princess Marie-Chantal added: “So excited and happy for you Theodora!!!!!”

©Getty Images The Princess is one of Queen Elizabeth’s godchildren

When the time comes for her wedding, the ceremony will likely be royal-studded. Aside from her immediate family, Theodora’s father is the brother of Queen Sofia of Spain, while her mother Anne-Marie is sisters with Crown Prince Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. The 36-year-old Princess is also one of Queen Elizabeth ’s godchildren.