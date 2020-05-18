Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate baby news

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the arrival of another baby in their inner circle. The Duke of Cambridge’s close friend Bear Maclean and his wife Daisy Dickson welcomed their third son named Arlo Finch Bear earlier this month. The baby’s birth, which took place May 6, was announced in The Times newspaper. William and Bear, who attended the Cambridges’ 2011 royal wedding, are longtime friends. Back when the Duke studied at Eton, his pal attended Harrow boarding school.

©WireImage Prince William’s friend Bear welcomed his third child in May

Bear and Daisy’s exciting baby news comes a week after it was announced that Kate’s best friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson had given birth to her and husband David’s third child, daughter Lucia Beatrice India . Emilia is one of Prince George ’s godparents. Her friendship with the Duchess dates back to their teen years. The moms of three both attended Marlborough College, while Emilia’s husband went to Eton with Prince William. Emilia reportedly accompanied Kate to Ibiza, following her brief split from William in 2007. At the beginning of the year, a then-expectant Emilia attended Sunday service in Sandringham with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

©Getty Images Kate’s best friend Emilia also gave birth during the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a baby boom amongst friends of the royals. Princess Diana ’s goddaughter and the great-granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, Alexandra Knatchbull welcomed her second son, Alden Peter Theodore Mountbatten, with husband Thomas Hooper on March 27. Prince Charles famously gave Alexandra away at her 2016 wedding because her father Lord Bradbourne was too ill to do so. Aside from having a special role at Alexandra’s wedding, Queen Elizabeth ’s firstborn also served as the best man at Lord Bradbourne’s nuptials. Lord Bradbourne, who is Prince Philip ’s godson, is one of Prince William’s godparents