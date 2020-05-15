If Kate Middleton is using her lockdown wardrobe to make a rainbow, then her latest look is the cloud at the end of it. The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a video chat with Prince William on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of Shout—the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line—this week wearing a chic off-white cardigan by Sandro. After weeks of styling her tresses down and half up, the royal mom of three swept her glossy locks into an elegant updo to highlight the scalloped V-neck of her short-sleeve top for the call.

©Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and Prince William video chatted with Shout Crisis Volunteers to mark the first anniversary of the crisis text

Royal fans recently noticed that the Duchess’ outfits amid the coronavirus pandemic make up a rainbow, which has become a symbol of hope and light during these dark times. “KATE HAS LITERALLY WORN A RAINBOW 🌈 Our duchess of impact has quite literally used her lockdown wardrobe to send a message, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT 👏🏼,” royal fan account Cambridge Mums wrote, while a follower commented, “She’s such a masterclass at Royal dressing!”

William and Kate, who have been self-isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, spoke with volunteers from the crisis text service, Shout, this week to hear about their experience of providing support to the thousands of people who have used the service over the last year. The Duke thanked volunteers for their work saying, “You guys are the trailblazers, you have been doing a fantastic job keeping Shout moving forward, so well done and thank you for all your hard work; we really appreciate it.”