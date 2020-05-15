King Philippe of Belgium took precaution as he accompanied his daughter Princess Eléonore on her first day back at school. The monarch stepped out amid the COVID-19 pandemic wearing a face mask, while the 12-year-old Princess did not. “Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students,” the palace wrote alongside a video of Philippe walking his youngest child to the doors of Sint-Jan Berchmanscollege (St John Berchmans College) on Friday, May 15.

©Belgian Royal Palace The King wore a mask as he dropped his daughter off at school on May 15

It was announced in April that schools in Belgium would gradually reopen in mid-May following restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. Per BBC, no more than ten children are allowed in each classroom. Prior to returning to school this week, Eléonore volunteered with her mom Queen Mathilde. The mother-daughter duo, both wearing gloves and masks, helped passed out meals to the homeless.

Eléonore isn’t the first royal child to head back to the classroom. HOLA! USA confirmed in April that Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s nine-year-old twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, returned to school like other Danish children in their age group. The partial reopening of schools for younger students was part of Denmark’s phase one to reopen. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s five-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte might soon be going back to school as well. The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that he is aiming to reopen schools in June for reception, year one and year six students.