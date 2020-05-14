Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, royal fans haven’t seen much of the inside of their new base…until now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a group of individuals this week by crashing their staff meeting, giving them (and us) a new look inside their L.A. home. Ricky Neal, who participated in the video chat, shared a picture of himself next to his laptop that featured Meghan and Harry on the screen sitting next to each other. “...still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!” he captioned the picture.
Prince Harry’s special bracelet—the heartbreaking significance behind his favorite accessory
Archie Harrison ’s parents, who will celebrate their second anniversary on May 19, joined the call from a room that featured wood paneling. Two lamps between a large framed piece of art were seen behind the royal couple. Meghan and Harry are reportedly staying at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The over 24,000-square-foot home is located in a gated community. The Duke and Duchess have amped up security on the property by adding privacy screens.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been participating in a number of video calls from the home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who stepped away from royal duties in March, recently celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday. According to People magazine, the Sussexes celebrated with a strawberries and cream smash cake, which Meghan made at her L.A. home.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 🎊✨surprised staff by joining a discussion with Association of Teachers and Lecturers via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is a trade union, teachers' union and professional association, affiliated to the Trades Union Congress, in the United Kingdom representing educators from nursery and primary education to further education. @ricky.nealx shared a screenshot of Harry and Meghan during the meeting and penned: '...still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!' They made the call from their Beverly Hills hideout that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry. The couple have never been seen in public with Perry - best known for his cross-dressing portrayal of feisty Madea in his series of hit films - but are believed to have met him through their mutual close friend Oprah Winfrey. . 🏡Look at their amazing home decor🤗 #archie #meghanmarkle #harryandmeghan #meghanandharry #princeharry #princeharryandmeghan #dukeofsussex #duchessofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #archieharrison #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #babysussex #sussexroyal #meghanmarklestyle #meghanmarkleandprinceharry #megxit #rachelmeghanmarkle #archewell #меганмаркл #меганигарри #герцогинясассекская #принцгарри #королевскаясемья #арчихаррисон #сынмеганигарри #sussexroyaltour #duchessmeghan #sussexlife
The trio has been enjoying family time while self-isolating during the health crisis. Speaking with families supported by his patronage WellChild last month, Harry said, “Of course, there’ going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough, to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.”
“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” the Duke added. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way that you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in a different room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”