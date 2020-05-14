The heartbreaking significance behind Prince Harry's special bracelet

Prince Harry has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that has remained consistent is his love for bracelets. One bangle in particular is often seen on the Duke of Sussex’s wrist. Harry has worn the piece of jewelry since he was a teenager. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, it is thought that the Prince got the bracelet in 1997 when he visited Africa following the death of his mother Princess Diana . “I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died. My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags—we were going to Africa to get away from it all,” Harry told Town & Country in 2017. “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here.”

©Getty Images Prince Harry has worn the bracelet since he was a teenager

Photos dating back to 2001 show Harry wearing the bracelet at polo. The Duke has also been pictured sporting the accessory in his dorm at Eton College, during his gap year, at royal engagements and recently at home in L.A. while video chatting with families supported by his patronage WellChild.