Princess Sofia channeled Kate Middleton as she stepped behind the camera to snap a birthday portrait of one of her family members. The Swedish royal captured a gorgeous photo of her husband Prince Carl Philip . The Swedish Royal Court released the new image on Wednesday to mark the Prince’s birthday. Carl Philip turned 41 on May 13. The royal dad of two was pictured sitting on steps outside of his and Sofia’s family home at Djurgården in Stockholm.

©HRH Princess Sofia Prince Carl Philip’s 41st birthday portrait was taken by his wife Princess Sofia

Princes Gabriel and Alexander ’s father looked dapper in a blue button-down shirt and brown trousers as he sat beside a pot of flowers, smiling for his wife. While the Swedish royals generally task professionals with their portraits, the new photo is reportedly the first time Sofia has taken her husband’s official portrait.

Carl Philip will be celebrating his birthday privately with his family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince has been separated from his sisters—Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine—and his parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Though they are apart, the royals have been keeping in touch via video chats. The Swedish Royal Court shared a clip of the family’s virtual Easter celebration last month. At the time, Carl Philip and Sofia also posted a photo of themselves and their sons chatting with their relatives on a tablet.

©Prinsparet The Swedish royal is celebrating his birthday privately with his family

Like Sofia, the Duchess of Cambridge has photographed her daughter Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their respective birthdays in recent weeks. Prince William’s wife recently revealed that she has been enjoying one of her favorite hobbies, photography, while under lockdown in the UK. During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Kate said, “I am very much an amateur photographer. I’ve sort of learned along the way, but during this time I’ve spent lots of time picking up my camera and taking photographs of the children because they are always around us when we are doing stuff together, which has been great.”