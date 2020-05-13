Royal death: Princess dies suddenly at age 31

Sad news from the royal world - Austrian Princess Maria Galitzine, the 31-year-old descendant of Emperor Karl I and Zita de Borbon-Parma has died suddenly after suffering a heart aneurysm. The young royal, who lived in Houston with her loving husband Rishi Hoop Singh and their two-year-old son Maxim, was the daughter of Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria and her husband Prince Piotr Galitzine.

Maria and Rishi, who is the executive chef of Derek hotel in Houston, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at her parents’ Texan home three years ago. The late Princess had five siblings, two brothers - Prince Dimitri and Prince Ionn Teimouraz - and three sisters. They are Princess Xenia, Princess Princess Alexandra and Princess Tatiana, who is also based in Houston and married to Mexican investment banker Guillermo Sierra.

©facebook/maria singh The young royal tied the knot in 2017 with Rishi Singh

It is not the first time that tragedy has struck the Princess’ family in recent times. Maria Teresa Borbon-Parma, the Emperor’s niece, died back in April of coronavirus, just two weeks later, her cousin Diana also passed away.

Princess Maria was a private person who led a life out of the spotlight, there are very few pictures of the young royal attending public engagements but judging by the images shared on her social media, it’s easy to see her joy at family life and how she was totally dedicated to her husband and son.