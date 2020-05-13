Kate Middleton recently divulged the reason why her son George was jealous of little sister Charlotte, and now, it might be the case that there’s another reason to add to the list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of schools from June and the little royal – without her brother – could be one of the lucky ones coming back to Thomas’ Battersea, the prestigious center she has attended since last year.

In the Government plans, the steps to reopen schools involve sending youngest student and year six’s (ten-year-olds) first, which means that Charlotte, who is currently in year one, would be encouraged to end home-schooling and resume her studies at Thomas Battersea. Her brother, however, will have to wait a little bit longer as the plans for year two pupils are still to be revealed.