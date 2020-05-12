With Parks and Recreation reopening some of the neighborhood’s more popular trials, locals may want to take a peek inside their temporary home, so it makes perfect sense they’d want to cover up their current residence.

©GettyImages Workmen were seen adding erected screens outside the private residence

As summer approaches and the lockdown measures soften, the trail might be expected to get plenty of traffic in the upcoming season. Moreover, the family of three might want to enjoy the outdoor area, including the pool!

The lavish abode spans about 25,000 square feet and is a multi-winged mansion that boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, making it sound like the perfect place to self-isolate, if you ask us. The parents of one are reportedly staying there meanwhile they find a permanent place of their own, but it’s totally understandable they’d want to make it as comfortable as possible in the meantime.

At least Prince Harry can continue to work on his tan !

