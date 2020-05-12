The vintage photo shows Valentino posing with the royal bride, who looked every bit a Princess in his gorgeous creation. The gown was designed with a lace bodice and long sleeves decorated with floral motifs. Marie-Chantal completed her bridal look for the big day wearing her mother-in-law Queen Anne-Marie’s Antique Corsage Tiara, which held her chantilly lace veil in place.

©Getty Images The Greek royals were married in 1995

Marie-Chantal and Pavlos tied the knot at St. Sophia’s Greek Cathedral in London. The royal couple will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 1. Since their fairy-tale nuptials, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess have welcomed five children together—daughter Princess Olympia and sons Princes Constantine, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros. “My children are all very different and I love to watch them turn into young adults; seeing what paths they will choose,” Marie-Chantal recently told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “Having had five children, I think I have pretty much seen it all – tantrums and meltdowns included. I believe children should be taught from a young age how to behave in a caring and mindful way.”

©Crown Princess Marie-Chantal Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos share five children together

Back in 2017, the Greek royals relocated from London to New York City and moved into Marie-Chantal’s family townhouse. The Crown Princess previously told HELLO!, “We met when I lived here, we had our engagement party here and now we have returned with our own family. It feels very much like coming home.” The Marie-Chantal childrenswear designer added, “I feel full of life and excitement here.”