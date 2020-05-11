Kate Middleton is switching her elaborated coiffed hair during lockdown for a more subtle look. In a recent video conference for the Hold Still campaign, a photographic project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, she revealed a natural blowout with soft waves. Though we are unaware if she styled her own her or was assisted by a professional hairstylist, the Duchess of Cambridge possessed yet an elegant look during quarantine, still showing her poised demeanor and natural mane. Fans however are wondering if her at-home hairstyle is intentional or done by a hairdresser.

©GettyImages The Duchess of Cambridge reveals her natural blowout during a recent broadcast

Though we might not have the answer to Kate’s beauty routine, she is currently showing her best features even during a global pandemic. During the broadcast interview, Kate revealed the project she is working on in light of COVID-19. The Hold Still project will showcase about 100 portraits in a gallery without walls. The digital exhibition will be open to everyone this August and will focus on three core themes - helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness. The National Portrait Gallery is inviting people to submit their photographs which have been taken during these unusual times. The project will showcase uplifting images and document the stories and lives of people during the global pandemic.