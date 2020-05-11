Kate Middleton is switching her elaborated coiffed hair during lockdown for a more subtle look. In a recent video conference for the Hold Still campaign, a photographic project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, she revealed a natural blowout with soft waves. Though we are unaware if she styled her own her or was assisted by a professional hairstylist, the Duchess of Cambridge possessed yet an elegant look during quarantine, still showing her poised demeanor and natural mane. Fans however are wondering if her at-home hairstyle is intentional or done by a hairdresser.
Though we might not have the answer to Kate’s beauty routine, she is currently showing her best features even during a global pandemic. During the broadcast interview, Kate revealed the project she is working on in light of COVID-19. The Hold Still project will showcase about 100 portraits in a gallery without walls. The digital exhibition will be open to everyone this August and will focus on three core themes - helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness. The National Portrait Gallery is inviting people to submit their photographs which have been taken during these unusual times. The project will showcase uplifting images and document the stories and lives of people during the global pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
Despite a switch from her traditional glamorous looks, Kate still looked polished with smoothed natural waves that appeared to be curled with a hair iron. The casual appearance still showcases a princess vibe and delivers a delicate look. Whether Kate shares her secret beauty routine or not, her hair always looks shiny and healthy. She is definitely taking a break from her usual updos and regal headbands. The video was filmed in the Anmer Hall, the country home where she resides with Prince William and her three children.