And royal baby makes three! The Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg have welcomed their first child together. Princess Stephanie, 36, and Prince Guillaume, 38, are now the proud parents of a baby boy named Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the royal baby’s arrival on social media, writing: “The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg.”



Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie have welcomed their first child together

“The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume,” the statement continued. “The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall.”

Charles is second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, following his father Guillaume, who is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. It was announced in December that the royal couple was expecting . “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy,” the Marshall of the Court said at the time.

One day after their pregnancy was revealed, the pair expressed their excitement over becoming parents. “We are overjoyed. And it is a great joy to share this happy news with all the people we have met today. It was more than warm. People are happy for us, and it is very touching,” Guillaume said (via Royal Central). Meanwhile, Stephanie added, “We have been keeping it a secret for a few months, and it’s very nice to be able to share our joy with the people of Luxembourg.”