Kate Middleton’s quarantine hobby with her kids revealed

Prince William ’s wife also spoke about why photography is important to her. “One of the fantastic things about photography is you’re really capturing that moment,” the Duchess shared. “So it’s not stage setting it, it’s not setting it up perfectly, it’s not clearing your house away so you’ve got the perfect studio set up but it’s really capturing those moments that feel real to you and that capture a moment or an expression or a feeling I suppose and that’s the power of photography it can capture a moment and tell a story.”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge The Duchess revealed that she looked like Prince Louis after his second birthday photo session

Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, launched her new community photography project Hold Still 2020 . In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the royal “amateur photographer” is asking people around the UK to submit their own photographic portrait taken during these extraordinary times and based on one of three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, or Acts of Kindness. The project aims to capture the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of the nation as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a virtual exhibition in August.