Kate Middleton and Prince William make big change to their social media accounts

The Cambridges have given their social media pages an update! Kensington Palace has changed the profile pictures across their platforms with a recent photo of Prince William , Kate Middleton , and their three children— Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis . The new picture was taken last month when the royals participated in BBC’s The Big Night In. At the time, the royal family of five coordinated in blue, a nod to NHS workers, as they stepped outside their country home Anmer Hall to applaud key workers who are working amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

©Kensington Palace Kensington Palace updated its social media pages with a recent photo of the Cambridges

Kate looked spring-ready for the surprise TV appearance wearing a floral print midi dress by Ghost, as did Charlotte who also donned a floral number. Louis sported shorts and a jumper with a Peter Pan collar, while George wore trousers and a checked shirt. Meanwhile, William opted for a pullover sweater over a button-down shirt and trousers.

Prior to the new profile photo, Kensington Palace had been using a photo of the Cambridges, which was taken by Matt Porteous at the royals’ country home in Norfolk back in 2018. Kensington Palace began using the image for social media last spring after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their now-defunct Sussex Royal account. The previous photo of the Cambridges featured the Duke and Duchess dressed down in jeans with George, Charlotte and then-seven-month-old Louis. The picture was first released for the royals’ 2018 Christmas card.