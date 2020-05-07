Biggest question from Archie's birthday video answered, plus other details you missed

Archie Harrison celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday reading one of his “favorite” books, Duck! Rabbit!, with his mom Meghan Markle . During the storytime session at their home in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one year old was filmed adorably grabbing and dropping another book. Until now, it was unclear what tome Archie eagerly wanted to read (or play with). However, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! believes the mystery book is Deborah Guarino’s Is Your Mama a Llama?

Though it’s hard to see the cover of the second book, Archie’s Duck! Rabbit! is clearly visible and features a sticker that reads: “Archie’s Book Club.” The personalized detail has the web convinced that the book was a gift from none other than Oprah Winfrey . Last year, the Oprah Winfrey Network founder, who attended the Sussexes’ 2018 royal wedding, spoke to Access Hollywood about what she was planning on giving Meghan and Prince Harry ’s baby. “I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about,” she said. “This baby will have enough new books to last a lifetime.”

©Prince Harry Archie’s book features a sticker that reads: Archie’s Book Club

Mindy Kaling ’s daughter Katherine’s own gift from Oprah appears to further prove that Archie’s book came from the media mogul herself. After the birth of her first child in 2017, Mindy’s A Wrinkle in Time co-star sent her “a hand carved bookcase packed with 100 of the essential children’s books of like all literature.” The Office alum told The Late, Late Show host Stephen Colbert, “Each book was inscribed with a little sticker that said, ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ like Oprah’s Book Club and the shape of the bookcase was carved in the shape of an old-timey castle.”