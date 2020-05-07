Prince George might be a future King, but he still has to do homework like every other child his age. During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning , Kate Middleton revealed that her firstborn is jealous of his little sister Princess Charlotte ’s homeschool coursework. “George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects, like making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work,” the Duchess of Cambridge shared.

©Kensington Palace The Cambridge children are being homeschooled amid the coronavirus pandemic

George, six, and Charlotte, five, are both students at Thomas’s Battersea and began homeschooling in March . Kate praised the school for being supportive of the children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Kate admitted that she felt “very mean” for depriving her kids of their Easter break . Discussing homeschooling with BBC, the mom of three said, “Don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”

Despite the “ups and downs” of self-isolating at home, Kate told This Morning that she and her family are doing “fine.” She said, ”I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we’re stuck with homeschooling again, but no they’re unprecedented times really but we’re fine, thank you for asking.”