In honor of Archie’s first birthday, Meghan and Harry released a rare video of their son. The one year old and his mother participated in a reading session for Save The Children UK’s “Save the Stories” campaign , which supports vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. During their storytime, Meghan revealed her sweet nickname for Archie as he squirmed around on her lap. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was behind the camera filming the Duchess reading Duck! Rabbit!.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK earlier this year, prior to officially stepping away from royal duties in March. Ahead of their royal exit, the couple wrote on their now-defunct Sussex Royal website: “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”