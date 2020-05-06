Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie Harrison’s cute nickname

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their son Archie Harrison’s first birthday on Wednesday by releasing an adorable video of the Duchess of Sussex reading a book to her one year old. The video, which was shared on the nonprofit organization Save The Children UK’s social media page, revealed the Suits alum’s nickname for her baby boy. As Meghan held on to Archie on her lap reading Duck! Rabbit, the Los Angeles native told her son, “Look Arch.”

In the past, the Duchess has also referred to her baby boy as “bubba.” Meghan was heard calling Archie by the sweet moniker back in September as she carried him on their way to meet with South African human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka during their royal visit to Africa.

Last month, Meghan and Harry revealed the inspiration behind their son’s name, while confirming that their new foundation will be called Archewell . “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” the couple told The Telegraph. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”