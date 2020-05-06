Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s adorable son Archie Harrison has just turned one! To celebrate such a special date, the couple shared the sweetest video via the Save the Children social media account, not only to celebrate Archie’s birthday, but also to help a cause that’s close to their hearts. In it we can see the Duchess reading cute stories to her-omg-so-cute baby boy in the couple’s L.A. residence. Proud dad Prince Harry is behind the camera recording the sweet clip, but it is of course is his lookalike son the one who steals the show.

©savethechildren Harry, Meghan and Archie wanted to help Save the Children with this adorable video

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads Duck! Rabbit! for Archie‘s birthday,” read the caption alongside the video, “Happy Birthday, Archie! Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading Duck! Rabbit by Akr Foundation, illustrated by Ttlichtenheld (published by Chronicle Kids Books).”

The former Suits actress looks stunning in the video, wearing a casual outfit and cuddling her adorable mini royal on her lap. Dressed in a denim shirt and cream shorts that show her endless legs, we can also see that the Duchess is like most of us, and is allowing her natural gray to grow in during the quarantine!