Princess Charlotte is daddy’s little girl! If there was any doubt that Kate Middleton ’s daughter is Prince William ’s mini-me, then last week’s photos proved it. Charlotte was the spitting image of her father in pictures released to mark her fifth birthday . Royal fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two, compiling split photos of the pair. “Charlotte sure favors her dad!!” a follower commented, while another wrote: “Her Dad’s twin!!” Meanwhile, one fan noted that both William and Charlotte look “like [Princess] Diana .” While Prince George ’s little sister has her mother’s dark locks, it’s clear that she has her fathers’ eyes and mischievous smile.

©Kate Middleton/Getty Images Princess Charlotte is her dad Prince William’s mini-me

The Duke of Cambridge has been surprised in the past by how much Charlotte resembles him. Earlier this year, William had trouble telling himself and his daughter apart . The case of mistaken identity occurred in Bradford, where the royals met a local baker named Siama Ali, who baked cupcakes featuring photos from the Duke and Duchess’ childhood. “Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed. “That is incredible.” Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”