Little Princess steps behind camera to take big brother’s official birthday pictures

Henrik is Joachim’s youngest son. The 50-year-old Prince shares Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17, with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, whom he split from in 2005. Queen Margrethe’s son remarried French-born Marie in 2008 and has since welcomed daughter Athena and son Henrik.

Henrik’s birthday comes weeks after the young Prince was tested for coronavirus . Joachim and his family, who were residing in Paris, returned to Denmark in March so that Henrik could be examined in Copenhagen by his doctors. At the time, the Danish Royal Court said in a statement, “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, returned to Denmark yesterday, when Prince Henrik was examined at Rigshospitalet for respiration problems connected with asthmatic bronchitis. In addition, Prince Henrik was examined for coronavirus. The test was negative.”

©HKH Princess Marie Princess Athena snapped her brother’s birthday pictures

The palace added, “In consideration of Prince Henrik’s condition, the parents found it most reassuring to seek treatment at Rigshospitalet, where personnel have followed the Prince for several years. The whole family is now residing at Amalienborg.”

The royal foursome has reportedly since moved to Chancellery House at Fredensborg Castle where they will be staying for the next few months, according to the Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet. The Danish royals moved to Marie’s native Paris last summer after Joachim was invited to participate in France’s highest ranking military leadership training.