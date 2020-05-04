Archie’s first birthday picture could possibly share a glimpse inside the Sussexes’ new home in Los Angeles. The trio relocated from Vancouver Island to Meghan’s native L.A. ahead of the Duke and Duchess stepping back from royal duties . Given the current health crisis, it’s likely that either Meghan or Harry will snap the photo of their son, like sister-in-law Kate Middleton , who often captures her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthday portraits . The Duchess of Sussex served as the photographer of Archie’s last photo that featured him and his dad in Canada. If the image is taken on Archie’s actual birthday, the photo could reveal how Queen Elizabeth ’s great-grandson spent his special day with either a cake or low-key themed-party with his parents at home.

©Janina Gavankar Meghan Markle’s son was pictured crawling in the Sussexes’ 2019 holiday card

The Sussexes have been enjoying a lot of family time in recent weeks. Prince Harry recently spoke with families, who are supported by his patronage WellChild, about the silver lining of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic . “Of course, there’ going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough, to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you,” the Duke said

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” Harry added. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way that you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in a different room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”

