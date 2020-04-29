Royal hits: Favorite songs of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Prince William and Kate Middleton

For their 2011 royal wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had Ellie Goulding perform a rendition of Elton John’s Your Song for their first dance. At the reception, the English singer also treated the newlyweds to a performance of Starry Eyed, which was reportedly one of William and Kate’s favorite songs.

Queen Elizabeth

Lady Elizabeth Anson opened up about her cousin’s taste in music during the BBC documentary Our Queen: 90 Musical Years. “The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun,” Lady Elizabeth said. “These were the tunes that remained in one’s head and were very danceable to.” Prince Charles’ mother is also a fan of The White Cliffs of Dover by Vera Lynn, Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire, Sing performed by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives, Leaning on a Lamp-post by George Formby, Lester Lanin Medley, Regimental March Milanollo, in addition to the hymns Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven and The Lord is My Shepherd by Kathyn Jenkins.

Zara and Mike reportedly danced to Sinatra at their wedding

Zara and Mike Tindall

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall are said to have picked Frank Sinatra’s I’ve Got You Under My Skin for their first dance at their 2011 wedding. The former rugby player reportedly once named Sinatra as his dream dinner party guest.

Prince Charles loves Leonard Cohen's voice

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales has revealed in the past that the late Leonard Cohen is one of his favorite musicians. In honor of his 70th birthday, Charles appeared on Radio 3’s Private Passions during which he chose to play Take This Waltz. Princes William and Harry’s father said: “I’ve always loved Leonard Cohen’s voice and his whole approach to the way he sang. He was obviously incredibly sophisticated in the way he sang, but also wrote.” Charles added: “I find it very moving, the words are so extraordinary, sort of Salvador Dalí-like – they lead you into this remarkable Dalí-like world.”

Princess Leonore's mom listens to EDM

Princess Madeleine and King Carl XVI Gustaf

Back in 2017, Axel Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso of the Swedish duo Axwell / Ingrosso revealed to HOLA! USA that the King of Sweden and his daughter Madeleine are EDM fans. “It’s a bit of an honor that they are coming and appreciating our music,” Axel said, adding that one of their tracks is a staple at the King’s annual birthday celebration. He shared, “Whenever it’s his birthday he has an orchestra play Don’t You Worry Child for him.”

There is a sweet reason why Eugenie loves Daydream Believer

Princess Eugenie

Daydream Believer by The Monkees has been Princess Eugenie ’s favorite song since she was a young girl and mother Sarah Ferguson would play the 1968 tune for her. “Growing up I used to get really car sick and we used to go on all these trips and journeys. I always remember coming to the last moment of getting there, and I‘d be like, ‘How long until we get there?’” the Princess said in 2017. “Everyone in the car would be like, ‘It’s just around the corner.’ And then I’d get really sick and they’d turn this [Daydream Believer] on and say, ‘Cheer up sleepy Jean.’ Maybe it’s because my name’s Eugenie, like Jean. My mum sang it, my friends sang it, everyone.”