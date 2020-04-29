The Duchess continued, “I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

©Smart Works Meghan wore a necklace that has a blue topaz evil eye to protect from negative vibes

Meghan, who became patron of Smart Works in 2019, praised the UK charity, which provides free interview clothing and interview training to unemployed women in need. “It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”