How Kate Middleton, Prince William are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary

Despite the circumstances, the couple’s anniversary will no doubt be special. Back in February, Kate admitted on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she is happiest when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.” Surely the Duchess is content to be with her husband and kids at their country home.

©Getty Images William and Kate are self-isolating with their children at Anmer Hall

For her eighth wedding anniversary last year, Queen Elizabeth gave Kate a special honor. The Duchess was appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, granting her the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO). In 2012, Kate celebrated her first wedding anniversary by cooking William fish en papillote—fish wrapped in parchment paper—since paper is the traditional one year anniversary gift.

After nine years of wedded bliss, William and Kate appear to be as happy as ever. Earlier this year, the Duke complimented the mother of his children after one well-wisher told him that Princess Charlotte was her favorite. The future King replied, “Yes, she is lovely—just like my wife.” Aw!