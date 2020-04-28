Princess Diana wasn’t your typical royal mom. The late Princess of Wales kicked off her heels and left her tiara at home to compete in a mothers’ race at her son Prince Harry ’s school back in June of 1991. Vintage footage from the event recently surfaced showing Diana running alongside fellow moms during Wetherby School Sports Day—and royal fans cannot get enough of the People’s Princess. “No shoes, in a skirt, breaking protocols to be an amazing mom!” one social media user tweeted, while another wrote: “A visual representation of how Princess Diana always went all in for her boys.”

Princess Diana breaking royal protocol for William, to participate in a Mothers Day school race, 1989 pic.twitter.com/C3sC4AP8Xi — Thot's of a Croc (@OregonProgress) April 26, 2020



The Princess is seen in the video sprinting barefoot while dressed in a skirt and blazer. Prince Harry, then-age six, also competed that same day in a potato sack race and running like his mother. Diana participated in the sports day on multiple occasions, including in 1990, 1989, and 1988 during which she came in first place. In the biography William & Harry, author Ingrid Seward wrote that Prince William celebrated his mother’s first place win chanting: “My mummy’s won, my mummy’s won.”