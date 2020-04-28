It’s no secret that photography is one of Kate Middleton ’s passions. The Duchess of Cambridge’s longstanding interest in the medium dates back to her pre-royal days when she was tasked with taking pictures while working at her parents’ company Party Pieces. Since marrying the Duke of Cambridge , Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, has had her work seen around the world. The royal mom of three often steps behind the camera to capture portraits of her children on special occasions—i.e. birthdays and first day of school.

©Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography

Over the years, Kate’s photos have impressed royal fans and photographers alike, including James Whatling, who has accompanied the royal family on tours and engagements over the years. “She clearly has a good knowledge of the equipment she’s chosen,” he told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The Duchess has been seen in the past snapping pictures with her Canon PowerShot G12, and has used her Canon EOS 5D Mark II and reported favorite lens, the 50mm, to photograph Prince George and Princess Charlotte .

“The 50mm lens is a great portrait lens, and Kate has made good use of its wide maximum aperture to create a shallow depth of field allowing the subject to be the sole point of focus,” James said. “This technique shows how proficient the Duchess is as a photographer, shooting all of her pictures manually, with a good understanding of how to use shutter speed and aperture to create the perfect result.”