Prince Harry is making his Netflix debut in May

Meghan Markle recently voiced a documentary about elephants for the Disney channel so maybe it was only a matter of time before husband Prince Harry got involved in the entertainment world too! The Duke of Sussex has lent his voice to Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine which will air on Netflix on May 1. The British children’s animation is marking its 75th anniversary and Harry has made an on-camera introduction to the episode, with a donation made to charity.

Loading the player...



His son Archie Harrison must have been part of the motivation for working on the project, with Harry remembering how much he liked the show himself as a kid. Speaking about the episode the Duke of Sussex said: “Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters. I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary.”