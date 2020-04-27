Queen Maxima jokes she’s a ‘strict’ and ‘cranky’ mom during video call with daughter

When it comes to parenting, Queen Maxima takes the crown! The Dutch royal and her 14-year-old daughter Princess Alexia of the Netherlands participated in a Vlog workshop with famous Dutch YouTuber Enzo Knol on Monday. During the video chat, which took place in Maxima’s chic home office , Alexia opened up about what her mother is really like behind closed doors. According to the Dutch news outlet AD, the Queen initially joked, “[Alexia] will then say, ‘She is a very difficult mother,’” adding, “Who is always very strict, who is always cranky. She has no energy.” However, Maxima’s “energy is not really a problem” for Alexia.

©Getty Images The Queen and daughter Princess Alexia participated in a video call on King’s Day

The Princess praised her mother’s ability to balance her work and family. “I think, given the work my mother always does, that she is doing very well,” the teenager said. “She has to spend a lot of time on her job, but she is there very often. And if not, there is always something we can do together. I still spend a lot of time with her. All of us. I think my parents are quite well…very good parents!” Maxima applauded her daughter’s answer saying, “Bravo! This was not scripted!”

Though her parents have her royal seal of approval, Alexia revealed that “sometimes there is of course a bit of stress.” She said, “But I think that all parents sometimes have better days and sometimes worse days, but in general it is very nice here.” Maxima concurred saying, “We can laugh very much with each other.”