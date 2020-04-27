Royal fans can expect a rare special gift in honor of Archie Harrison ’s upcoming first birthday. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be releasing a new photo of their son to celebrate him turning one next month. “You can expect to see him,” a spokesperson for the couple told the Sunday Times . Meghan and Harry seem to be following in Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s footsteps. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthdays by releasing new photos .

©Getty Images Archie Harrison was born in May of 2019

Unlike William and Kate who have their Kensington Royal account, it’s unclear how Meghan and Harry will share the new image of Archie since they are no longer using their Sussex Royal platform. With their decision to step back from royal life, Archie’s parents said goodbye to their personal social media account because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child on May 6, 2019 at London’s Portland Hospital. Since his birth, Archie has been largely kept out of the spotlight. The last time royal watchers saw a new photo of Meghan’s son was on December 31. At the time, an adorable snapshot of Archie and Harry in Canada was included in Sussex Royal’s 2019 year-in-review video.