The reason Kate Middleton, kids were wearing blue for surprise TV appearance

The Duchess looked characteristically stylish as she emerged from her home in Norfolk wearing a floral print midi dress by Ghost. Kate carried her son Louis, who celebrated his second birthday that same day (April 23). Like her mother, Charlotte also donned a spring-ready frock as she clapped next to big brother George, who sported a checked shirt and blue trousers. “This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” Kensington Palace penned on social media.

Prior to the 8pm round of applause, Prince William took part in a comedy sketch with English actor Stephen Fry for BBC’s charity special, The Big Night In. During the skit, which was written by Love Actually director Richard Curtis, the Duke cracked a Tiger King joke saying he tends “to avoid shows about royalty.” When asked by Stephen how homeschooling is going with his children, the future King replied, “It’s a bit of a nightmare, really.”

©Getty Images Kate and her three kids made a surprise appearance during the BBC charity special

Prince William and Kate recently opened up to BBC about the “ups and downs” of self-isolating with their kids during the coronavirus pandemic . “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” the Duchess confessed. William also revealed that his youngest child enjoys ending their video calls . “For some reason he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button,” the dad of three shared.

While under lockdown in the UK this month, Kate captured several adorable snapshots of Louis getting messy with paint, which were later released to mark his second birthday . The pictures showed the little Prince with painted hands that he used to make a rainbow handprint artwork. Children in the UK have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope to put in their windows during the COVID-19 lockdown.