With the second batch of pictures, Kensington Palace showed the Duchess of Cambridge ’s expectation versus reality shots of Louis that featured the birthday boy showing off his painted hands and the messy aftermath of him smearing the paint on his face. “Instagram vs Reality. Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!” the caption read. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! noted that Louis appeared to be joining fellow children in the UK, who have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope to put in their windows during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kate and Prince William ’s baby boy also received birthday love from proud grandfather Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales shared a tender snapshot of him carrying Louis, which was taken by daughter-in-law Kate. “A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” Clarence House wrote. “The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.”

Although Louis is celebrating his birthday in quarantine this year, the Duchess of Cambridge is no doubt making her son’s day special. Last year, the royal mom of three revealed on A Berry Royal Christmas that she bakes her children’s birthday cakes. “I love making the cake,” she shared. ”It‘s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.” Louis’ big day also calls for his “favorite song,” which Kate revealed last month to be Happy Birthday.