Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie caught up in L.A. earthquake

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s life post-royal exit hasn’t been smooth sailing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new hometown in Southern California was hit by an earthquake on April 22 a.k.a. Earth Day. According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.7 quake struck Park-Windsor Hills in the early hours of Wednesday with tremors felt in Los Angeles. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: “A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.”

©Getty Images Meghan, Harry and their son Archie live in Los Angeles

It was reported in March that Meghan and Harry had relocated from Vancouver Island to the Duchess’ native L.A. , where her mother Doria Ragland resides. The move came ahead of the couple officially stepping back from royal duties on March 31 . The pair, as well as their nearly one-year-old son Archie Harrison, have spent the start of their new chapter quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meghan and Harry have been doing their part to help others during the health crisis. It was recently revealed that Archie’s parents volunteered with Project Angel Food, which delivers food to individuals who are too sick to shop, or cook for themselves.

Last month, Meghan and Harry called for compassion during these “uncertain times.” In a statement shared on their now-defunct Sussex Royal account, the couple said: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”