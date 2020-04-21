Happy birthday, Queen Elizabeth ! Princes William and Harry ’s grandmother turned 94 on Tuesday, April 21. While the monarch rang in her big day self-isolating at Windsor with husband Prince Philip amid the COVID-19 outbreak, we’re celebrating Her Majesty’s milestone birthday with some fun facts that you might not be aware of...

1. Queen Elizabeth has sent a message to the moon.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history was among 73 figureheads who sent a message to the moon on a tiny disc carried by astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The Queen’s note reportedly read (via The Guardian ): “On behalf of the British people, I salute the skills and courage which have brought man to the moon. May this endeavour increase the knowledge and well-bring of mankind.”

2. Her Majesty celebrates her birthday twice a year.

Although her actual birthday is April 21, the sovereign marks her official birthday with Trooping the Colour in June. The celebration, which is attended by the royal family, involves a military parade, RAF fly-past, and 41-gun salute. The 2020 Trooping the Colour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic .

3. The Queen does not require a passport.

While her royal relatives all have passports, the monarch does not need a British passport when traveling overseas. Since the passport is issued in the name of the Queen, the palace notes that it is “unnecessary” for her to have one.

4. She also doesn’t have, or need a driver’s license.

The Queen is often seen driving around her estates, but she doesn’t have a license. As part of her “royal prerogative,” the monarch is the only person in the UK who can drive without a license, according to HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO!.

5. She did not expect to become Queen.

Elizabeth has ruled longer than any other monarch in British history since becoming Queen in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. However, she was not born the heir apparent to the throne, like her son Prince Charles. Elizabeth’s life changed when her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated, making her father King and her the heir presumptive.