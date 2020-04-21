Meghan Markle reveals private text messages to dad Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle ’s tabloid lawsuit has led to the release of her and Prince Harry ’s private messages with her father Thomas Markle. The personal texts were disclosed in legal documents ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s first court hearing on Friday against Associated Newspapers, whom the Suits alum is suing for publishing the contents of a private letter she sent her dad in August 2018. According to the BBC , Meghan claims the messages were misquoted to paint her in a negative light, and also caused a dispute between her and Thomas.

©Getty Images The texts were exchanged ahead of Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding on May 19, 2018

The newly released texts give insight into the days and weeks leading up to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018, which Thomas did not attend after undergoing heart surgery. On May 15, 2018, the Duchess texted her dad: “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts/ Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond. / Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us ... What hospital are you at?”

Meghan sent a follow-up message shortly after saying: “Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe ... they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them. Please, please call as soon as you can.. all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.” Thomas replied that he was okay and would be staying at the hospital for a few days, but refused their security offer.