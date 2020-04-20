Meghan Markle is finally opening up about her exciting new gig. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in an interview with Disney, via Good Morning America, and shared her thoughts on lending her voice to Disney’s Elephants documentary. “I‘m really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of Elephants to life,” the 38-year-old shared. ”I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.”

Meghan Markle talks about how her compassion for elephants inspired her latest job

Meghan’s love and connection to the majestic animals comes as no surprise. During her time as a senior royal, the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry spent time in Botswana doing conservation work. An experience that helped the former actress with the film.

“When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety,” she said. ”These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected.”