Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark are heading back to their classrooms! HOLA! USA can confirm that Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik ’s nine-year-old twins are returning to school again like other Danish children their age. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark announced last week (via CNN ) that the partial reopening of schools for younger students would be part of the country’s phase one to reopen Denmark after COVID-19 restrictions were put in place to stop the spread.

©HRH The Crown Princess of Denmark Crown Princess Mary‘s children are returning to school as Denmark begins to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine were studying in Switzerland with their older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella earlier this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Crown Prince couple cut their kids’ 12-week semester at Lemania-Verbier International School short and brought them back home to Denmark . “Because of the intensifying situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince Couple have decided that the family will return home from Switzerland,” the Danish Royal House said in a statement at the time. “The Crown Prince Couple find it most natural to return home and stand together with the Danish people during a time that requires much of everyone and when there is a shared responsibility for taking care of each other.”

Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine are students at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte. Amid the health crisis, the Danish Princes and Princesses were being homeschooled. During the “Denmark Stands Together” broadcast last month, Mary revealed that her sons and daughters’ home education had “required some transformation” from her whole family.