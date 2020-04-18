April is a jubilant month for the British royal family. For starters, Queen Elizabeth ’s birthday is on April 21 and Prince Louis ’ is merely two days later on April 23. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also celebrate their wedding anniversary on the 29th. However, this year, the royal family festivities will be quite different, as the regal family practices social-distancing. Just like the rest of the world, the royals will have to find homebound ways to mark their special days.

©GettyImages Queen Elizabeth and her family at Trooping the Colour 2019

While the Queen’s actual birthday tends to be a private family affair, it’s confirmed that she will not be joined by any of her children this year. Everyone is self-isolating in separate parts of the UK, and it would not follow protocol to gather. Instead of the traditional gun salutes and gathered crowds, the monarch will receive no public fanfare. “We will not be marking Her Majesty‘s birthday in any special way,” a palace source told our sister magazine HELLO. ”Any calls, video calls etc with family will be private and kept so. There will be no social media posts as per normal.”

Her public birthday, also known as Trooping the Colour , was also recently suspended. This is the first time the Queen has cancelled her birthday since beginning her reign 68 years ago. In this unpredictable now “there are no plans currently for any alternative marking of her official birthday”.

Hopefully, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest will have a bit more fun. Prince Louis will be surrounded by his royal parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte , inside their quarantine: Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Cambridges are expected to remain in their country home until COVID-19 protective measures are relaxed and they can return to London.