Prince Louis’ cheeky quarantine behavior revealed

Prince Louis is one cheeky toddler! Kate Middleton and Prince William opened up about the “ups and downs” of self-isolating with their children. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two year old,” the Duchess of Cambridge confessed in a rare interview with BBC. Prince William went on to reveal that Louis, who turns two on April 23, enjoys ending their video calls. “For some reason he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button,” the Duke shared.

©Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace Cheeky Prince Louis likes pressing the red button during his parents’ video calls

The royal family has been staying connected with relatives “online” while separated because of coronavirus pandemic. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Something else the Cambridges have adjusted to is homeschooling. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, began homeschooling in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Yeah homeschooling’s fun,” William laughed. Kate admitted that she felt “very mean” for depriving her kids of an Easter break.