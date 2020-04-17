Prince William reveals how he felt after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus

Prince William has spoken out about the concern he felt after his father Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. Clarence House announced in March that the Prince of Wales had become infected with the novel virus . Charles, who has since recovered, came out of self-isolation less than a week later after consulting with his doctor. “I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned,” the Duke of Cambridge said of his 71-year-old father’s diagnosis in a new interview with BBC. “He fits the profile of somebody of the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky and so I was a little bit worried.”

William continued. “But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years and so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him. And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms.” The Duke revealed that it was difficult for his father to be stuck inside. “He’s a made walker, loves just walking,” William said of Charles. “So I think he found it quite difficult.”

Charles, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall, self-isolated at their Scottish home. With the family quarantining apart because of the pandemic, the royals have managed to keep in touch online. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”